Ciara Shares Sweet Photo of Husband Russell Wilson Holding Baby Sienna

Ciara's daughter is a daddy's girl!

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable photo of her husband, Russell Wilson, holding their daughter, Sienna. The precious 9-month-old sports a black-and-white star-print onesie in the snap, staring into the camera while holding close to her father and tugging on his necklace.

"Daddy and SiSi. To Sweet 😍," Ciara captioned the cute pic, which is only the second shot she and Wilson have shared of Sienna since her birth last April. It seems that this past week, Sienna's just been too cute not to share a snap or two!

Ciara shared the first photo of her daughter on Thursday on the TraceMe app, sharing with fans that the glam pic was taken by Wilson. In a video on the app, Ciara reads a touching letter to her baby girl.

"My princess, it has been the sweetest joy having you in my life," Ciara says. "Since the day you were born, watching you grow up has been the greatest blessing a mom could ask for. You are the little girl I always prayed for and more. I’m so grateful for you."

