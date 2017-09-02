Ciara Shows Off Fit Figure at the Gym: 'Making Progress'
By
Ciara is working hard in the gym!
The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her fit figure with a snap of her backside.
RELATED: Ciara and Russell Wilson Are Couple Goals at the Gym -- See Their Killer Workout!
"Making Progress.. #MammaC," Ciara captioned the shot.
RELATED: Ciara and Son Future Visit Russell Wilson at Seahawks Training Camp -- See the Adorable Pic!
The mother of two hasn't been shy about documenting her post-baby weight loss on social media, and revealed in June that she's lost more than 20 pounds since welcoming baby Sienna in April.
“I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and… I did exactly that!" Ciara revealed.
See more in the video below.