Ciara Slays in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth to Daughter Sienna -- See the Pics!
Ciara is looking fierce!
The 31-year-old singer made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Sienna, at Tom Ford's Spring 2018 New York Fashion Week Show on Wednesday night.
Showing off her svelte figure, Ciara slayed in a long body-hugging black Tom Ford dress with leather straps and back slit. The "Goodies" singer showed off her elegant look on Instagram by sharing a handful of pics from the night, as well as a video of herself doing a sassy catwalk.
Kim Kardashian West was also in attendance, rocking platinum hair and a black latex dress.
Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, welcomed Sienna, their first child together, in April. The singer has been hard at work getting her figure back in shape, training at the gym and sharing her workouts on social media.
Earlier this month, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback shut down the Seattle Art Museum for a special date night with his lady.
