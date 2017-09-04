Cindy Crawford Celebrates Daughter Kaia Gerber's Sweet 16 With Adorable Flashback Photo

Kaia Gerber turned 16 on Sunday, and it couldn't have been any sweeter.

In celebration of the model's monumental birthday, her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, both posted flashback photos of their daughter, along with heartfelt messages.

"Happy 16th birthday, @KaiaGerber! Love this pic of us by @PatrickDemarchelier. Your first time in @VogueMagazine, but I'm pretty sure not your last!" Cindy captioned a photo of her holding Kaia. "Hope all your wishes come true -- love you always!"