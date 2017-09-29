Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Their Model Kids Kaia and Presley Look Dashing at Paris Fashion Week Event
This is one good-looking family.
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber attended the "Her Time" Omega event with their kids, Kaia and Presley Gerber, and CEO & President of Omega Raynald Aeschlimann.
Crawford look stunning in a shimmery pink sequin long sleeved gown, while her husband wore a sharp suit with an open collar shirt.
The next generation looked just as good. Kaia worse a black, strapless dress with a tulle skirt. Presley rocked a dark navy suit, also with an open collar shirt like his dad. Both are ambassadors for Omega.
ET caught up with Crawford and her daughter in May, where they dished about how much they're alike beyond their good looks.
"It's not even just the way that we look alike," 16-year-old Kaia said. "We have the same mannerisms... just like, the way we react to certain situations is the same -- and I think that's where it really shines through how much alike we are."
