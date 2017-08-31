Cindy Crawford Remembers Having Tea With Princess Diana and Surprising Princes William and Harry

"Remembering this inspiring woman today," Crawford captioned the image. "This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea."

Crawford then jokingly recalled meeting Prince William and Prince Harry, who were both still very young. "I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry," she noted. "I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend."