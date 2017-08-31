Cindy Crawford Remembers Having Tea With Princess Diana and Surprising Princes William and Harry
Cindy Crawford was just as excited to be invited to Kensington Palace as Prince William was to see her!
On Thursday, which marks the 20th anniversary of the Princess of Wales' tragic death, the 51-year-old supermodel shared a photo of her posing with Diana and explained how the two came to meet.
"Remembering this inspiring woman today," Crawford captioned the image. "This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me. My assistant was in shock! We finally connected and she asked if the next time I was in London I would come by for tea."
Crawford then jokingly recalled meeting Prince William and Prince Harry, who were both still very young. "I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry," she noted. "I was nervous and didn't know what to wear, but remember as soon as she came into the room and we started talking, it was like talking to a girlfriend."
Further praising Princess Diana, Crawford continued, "She was a class act and showed us all what a modern day princess should be. Rest In Peace #PrincessDiana."
In the recent HBO and ITV documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince William shares his own memories of meeting Crawford when he was a pre-teen.
“[My mother] organized -- when I came home from school -- to have Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell waiting at the top of the stairs,” he reminisces. “I went bright red and didn’t know what to say. I was completely and utterly awestruck.”
Prince Harry also opens up about his mother's sense of humor. "All I can hear is her laugh in my head,” he says in the documentary, adding that one of her mottos to him was, “You can be as naughty as you want, but just don’t get caught.”
“She was the naughtiest parent,” Harry quips.
