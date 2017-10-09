Cindy Crawford Says She Wishes She Could Have Delayed Daughter Kaia's Fashion Week Debut

Cindy Crawford is getting honest about her daughter Kaia's exploding modeling career.

Kaia, 16, was the undisputed star of New York Fashion Week last month, walking multiple high-profile runway shows, including Chanel, Alexander Wang and Marc Jacobs. In a recent interview, Crawford admits to having a little bit of apprehension.

“In some ways, I wish I could have pushed it off a year or two," Crawford tells the Associated Press about Kaia's Fashion Week debut. "But she’s 16. That’s how old I was when I started, which is young, but in fashion, that’s kind of the normal age when people start."

“The great thing for my kids is that I know a lot about that world," Crawford adds, referring to her 18-year-old son Presley, who's also a model. "I feel like, who better to help guide them than me?”