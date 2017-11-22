Cindy Crawford Shares School Photo of Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Alongside Her Own Yearbook Pic
Cindy Crawford and her 16-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, don’t need a fancy photo shoot to look gorgeous!
On Tuesday, the proud mom shared Gerber’s class photo and was sure to compare it to her own yearbook pic. “School pics, now and then,” Crawford captioned her Instagram post.
In addition to sharing a flashback photo of herself in school, the 51-year-old supermodel also shared a snippet from the first-ever Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which she promoted while hosting MTV’s House of Style. “You might want to turn on the cold shower, boys,” Crawford quips in the clip while riding a horse.
Earlier this year, Crawford revisited her famous 1992 Pepsi ad with ET, and confessed that she really doesn’t give Kaia advice when it comes to her own modeling career.
"In terms of modeling, the social media generation has the advantage that they're all already models in their own life," she explained. "Even not professional models, they know their angles, honey, better than me. I'm always like, 'How do you do that selfie?' I can't quite figure out the selfie."
Here’s more of ET’s exclusive with the supermodel!
