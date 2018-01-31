Fashion

Cindy Crawford Stands on a Pile of Men in Donatella Versace's Fashion Tribute to Late Brother Gianni

By Jackie Willis‍
Cindy Crawford InStyle
Carter Smith/InStyle

Cindy Crawford is standing tall.

The 51-year-old supermodel appears on one of InStyle’s March subscriber covers and is seen wearing a gorgeous gold Versace gown and confidently posing over a pile of shirtless male models. 

The image is in promotion of Donatella Versace launching the high-fashion brand's spring collection as a tribute to her brother Gianni, who was killed in 1997.

When asked about the recent resurgence of the original supermodels in pop culture, Crawford shares, "If you asked me when that moment really happened, I would have to say it was the Versace show when Christy, Linda, Naomi and I came out together lip-syncing to that George Michael song."

As for why Donatella, 62, decided to now honor her brother with a collection, she explains, "I wanted the young people who maybe weren’t even born when Gianni was creating the world of Versace to experience it firsthand. I want everybody talking about Versace again. I want to be on top."

During Milan Fashion Week in September, Donatella reunited the original supermodels that Gianni helped make famous all those years ago. On the Versace runway, Crawford, Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and Helena Christensen all donned matching metallic gold dresses while strutting their stuff to George Michael's "Freedom."

The show was designed to replicate an iconic moment from 1991, when four supermodels walked the catwalk as Michael sat in the front row.

Here's a look at the memorable moment Donatella created in memory of her beloved brother:

