Cindy Crawford’s Model Daughter Kaia Gerber Makes Her Runway Debut
Like mother, like daughter.
Kaia Gerber hit the catwalk for the very first time during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
The 16-year-old stunner strutted her stuff at the Calvin Klein show and couldn't have been more excited.
“CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf,” she captioned shot of herself on her social media.
MORE: Kaia Gerber Gets Driver’s License After Celebrating Sweet 16th Birthday
After her milestone moment, Gerber shared a video with her famous supermodel mama, Cindy Crawford, writing, “celebrating with mama.”
Crawford, of course, was no stranger to modeling for the brand during the height of her modeling career in the '90s.
The 16-year-old Gerber got quite the celeb turnout for her big moment, with stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Lupita Nyong'o, Paris Jackson, Brooke Shields, Norman Reedus, Millie Bobby Brown and more sitting front row. She also got support in the audience from brother, Presley Walker Gerber.
For more on New York Fashion Week, watch below:
MORE: Kaia Gerber Recalls the Moment She Knew Mom Cindy Crawford Was Famous: 'Everyone Wanted Pictures With Her'