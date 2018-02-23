Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore Split After 4 Years of Marriage

After four years of marriage, Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore are calling it quits.

The Crown star announced her separation from the British actor in a joint statement to ET on Friday.

"We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time," the statement read. "We do, however, continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time."

Foy, 33, and Moore, 40, wed in 2014, after meeting on the set of Season of the Witch. They welcomed their only child together, a daughter, in February 2015.

In more celebrity split news, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux recently called off their two-and-a-half-year marriage, also releasing a joint statement last week.

Hear more on what went wrong in the video below.

