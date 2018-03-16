'Clarissa Explains It All' Reboot With Melissa Joan Hart Reportedly Coming to Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon is working with Melissa Joan Hart to reboot the beloved '90s teen sitcom Clarissa Explains It All, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hart, now 41, is reportedly in talks to executive produce and star in the show -- this time with Clarissa as a mother. Series creator Mitchell Kriegman is also reportedly being tapped to write and executive produce.

Nickelodeon has declined to comment.

The original series ran for five seasons in the early '90s and focused on typical issues that teenagers faced growing up, with the titular Clarissa often breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience to say what was on her mind. Her reported role as mom on the new Clarissa reboot shouldn't be a stretch for Hart, who has three sons of her own (and who apparently have zero interest in their mother's past acting roles).

Hart went on to star in another tremendously popular teenage sitcom, ABC's Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which ran for seven seasons. Netflix announced at the end of last year that it is working on an untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot based on the Archie Comics novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The one-hour drama has been picked up for 20 episodes.

It was originally developed as a spinoff of Riverdale, a fellow Archie Comics series. ET confirmed that the series had moved from The CW to Netflix last December.

