Clinton Kelly Says His Former 'What Not to Wear' Co-Host Stacy London Blocked Him on Twitter

Kelly's followers were shocked by the tweet and immediately started commenting on the message. The Chew co-host then responded to a few of the reactions and insisted that this isn't new news.

"Don’t go spreading out-of-context bulls**t," he wrote back to one commenter. "The tea is old, and I never spill tea unless I’m shook, which I’m not."

When another follower pointed out that Kelly doesn't follow London on Twitter either, he replied: "Stfu someone tagged us in the same tweet. I don't need attention. I thought it was hilarious. Bye basic random chick."