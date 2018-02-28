Coat-Loving Kate Middleton Doesn't Wear a Jacket During Snowstorm -- See the Pic!

Kate Middleton must love her Orla Kiely gown because she didn't cover it up with a coat on Wednesday -- even though she was braving a snowstorm!

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday evening for the Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, England, forgoing her usual wardrobe staple: a classy coat.

The pregnant royal, who is a patron of the National Portrait Gallery and wrote the foreward for the exhibition, was photographed arriving at the event without a second layer. But despite the snowstorm, Middleton still looked flawless in her black floral print dress and nude suede heels, which she paired with drop-down gem earrings. Even her long, slightly curled locks looked perfect, despite the weather!

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images

This evening The Duchess of Cambridge visited @NPGLondon where she unveiled her Patron's Trail of the exhibition: 'Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography'. pic.twitter.com/zbxconQBAr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018

Middleton's floral frock was her second outfit -- and second public appearance -- of the day. She rocked a purple Seraphine dress at her first royal event, the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum, with Prince Harry and his fiancee, Meghan Markle.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton is known for her stylish outerwear, sporting the style to many of her public appearances, rain or shine. She's known to have a few favorites in her collection, wearing them frequently during her pregnancy.



The third-time mom-to-be even sporting a red houndstooth coat that channeled Princess Diana to an in January and bundled up in a long powder blue jacket and fur hat while out in Oslo, Norway, earlier this month.



