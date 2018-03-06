Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Dress as Matching Mermaids: Pic!

It’s not a Coco Austin beach vacay without fabulous new matching mommy-daughter swimsuits!

The reality star and her adorable girl, Chanel, love to rock the same bikinis and Monday brought out not one, but two, cute new two-pieces.

First, the pair donned patriotic blue bottoms and red-and-white striped tops while sharing a sweet smooch during their Bahamas getaway. Chanel adorably accessorized with a matching headband and bright red sunglasses.

“Having the time of our lives down in Bahamas!” Austin captioned a slideshow of the two having their own little poolside party, involving dancing on deck chairs and hitting the pool. “Spent the day at a bungalow at poolside ..Chanel was turnt up! Life of the party.. My friends that came are having a blast too!”

The girls then showed off their pretty purple-and-green mermaid outfits, complete with matching headbands and cute pink sunglasses for 2-year-old Chanel.

“Striking more poses on our 3rd day in Bahamas!” Chanel wrote on the post, which also included a pic with husband Ice-T.

The couple gushed about their little girl while talking to ET at the 2018 GRAMMYs, with Austin admitting she loves dressing up the cutie.

"[She's] like my real-life doll,” she said. "I get to dress her up and we get to match all day.”

See more on the stylish duo below.

