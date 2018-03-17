'Code Black' Star Benjamin Hollingsworth and Wife Nila Welcome Baby No. 2 -- See the Pics! (Exclusive)

Benjamin Hollingsworth's family is one baby bigger!

The Code Black star and his wife Nila Myers welcomed a baby boy, Gatsby Willem Hollingsworth, on Friday, March 16, ET has learned.

“[We’re] beyond words happy over here,” Hollingsworth tells ET. Gatsby was born at 2:45 in the afternoon, weighing 6 lbs., 10 oz.

Meanwhile, the couple's one-year-old son, Hemingway, is ready to be a big brother!

“Hemingway has been preparing for the big day for quite some time," Hollingsworth reveals. "We bought him a little toy doll to take care of and he’s been showing every sign that he’s gonna be the best big brother."

Hollingsworth provided a couple photos from the hospital exclusively to ET, including one of Hemingway adorably peering over at the new addition to the family.

So how did the little guy get his name?

“It was a wonderful series of coincidences that, all combined, led us to the name Gatsby," Hollingsworth tells ET, explaining that the couple didn't take the name from the famous novel, The Great Gatsby. "Last summer we took a trip to Paris. After a long flight with our one-year-old, Nila and the baby were wiped and decided to stay in that night so they could get settled into our hotel room. I ventured out into the warm rainy night, wandering the cobblestone streets to explore. Led by my curiosity and unyielding appetite for chocolate croissants, I stumbled upon a restaurant with the name “Gatsby” printed across its blue yawning."

"It was all lit up and I found myself strangely drawn to it. There was something mystical about it so I snapped a picture," he continues. "A few days later my wife was out on a walk of her own and came across the same yawning and took the exact same photo."

While the couple has been set on that name for a while, Hollingsworth explained that they had some trouble keeping it a secret!

“My Code Black castmate Harry Ford has done everything short of waterboarding me to find out the name early," he jokes. "We told a few of our friends though, that if they guessed the name, we would tell them. My mother-in-law actually guessed it, which completely floored me. I now call her Rumpelstiltskin.”

After Gatsby was born, Hollingsworth expressed his joy on Instagram, writing, "World meet Gatsby Willem Hollingsworth. Who knew that my heart could double in one day."

Congrats to the happy couple!

This baby news follows an exciting year of new additions in Hollywood. Proud parents including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish and more have recently welcomed bundles of joy.

Hart opened up to ET about becoming a dad for the third time. Watch below:

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

