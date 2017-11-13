'Code Black' Stars Reveal On-Set Snack Habits & Favorite Cheat Foods on New Episode of ET's 'Lets Get Crafty!'
ETonline is going behind the scenes of Code Black on an all-new episode of our original Facebook Watch series, Let's Get Crafty.
ET's Leanne Aquilera recently caught up with a few of the show's stars around the set's craft services table, who dished on how they stay so fit around so much delicious junk food.
"When I was on TheWest Wing, I did four years and never even knew where the craft services table was," Rob Lowe explained. "Because, I have a theory: On TV, you're either getting bigger, or you're getting fitter, but there's no [in between]. Watch your favorite shows, you'll know what I'm saying."
However, if he could eat anything he wanted from crafty without consequence, it would be pre-packaged cookies and cream cheese danishes. Unfortunately for Lowe, he's stuck eating fresh fruit.
NEWS: Rob Lowe Scrubs in For His First Day on 'Code Black' - See the 'Medical Boot Camp' Pics!
"Here you have leading man food," Lowe said, holding up an apple. "And that's the way the cookie crumbles."
Marcia Gay Harden echoed those sentiments, explaining, "I don't know where [craft services] is, and I can't know where it is."
"Crafty is a place I try to avoid at all costs," star Emily Tyra explained, adding, "if people are watching me."
On the Set of Code Black
How does the cast of Code Black keep fit with all this delicious food? We're behind the scenes to find out!Posted by Let's Get Crafty on Monday, November 13, 2017
NEWS: 'Code Black' Stages Elaborate Musical Opening for Season 3 -- Get All the Details!
However, co-stars Luiz Guzman, Henry M. Ford and Tyler Young had nothing but love for the delicious catering.
"This is the widest arrangement of food that I could ever ask for. It's amazing." Young said, his mouth filled with free popcorn. "The snack truck is amazing. It's like a 7-11 on wheels, and you can have anything!"
Head over to Facebook and check out the latest episode of Let's Get Craftyto get a behind-the-scenes look at how your favorite Code Black stars spend their down time, and throw us a like so you don't miss any of the latest episodes!