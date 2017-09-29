Coldplay Cancels Houston Concert Postponed Due to Hurricane Harvey
Coldplay has decided to officially cancel their concert in Houston, Texas, which was postponed on Aug. 25 due to Hurricane Harvey.
The band made the announcement on Friday and expressed their disappointment in being unable to find a new date and venue.
"Good afternoon. Due to scheduling conflicts, Coldplay’s show at NRG Stadium in Houston has been cancelled. The show was originally postponed due to Hurricane Harvey. Although the band and the venue made every effort to reschedule, they were unfortunately unable to find a new date," read a statement released on Coldplay's website.
The band also wrote a note to apologize and sent their love to their Houston fans.
"Hello everyone, we’re very sorry that we weren’t able to play our show in Houston on August 25 due to Hurricane Harvey. We’ve decided to cancel the show so that everyone can get a refund -- but we will make sure that everyone who had tickets for the August 25 show will have priority access for the next time we play in Houston," Coldplay wrote, adding, "We send our love to everyone in Houston and everyone affected by the hurricane. Love Coldplay."
Coldplay's manager, Phil Harvey, also released a statement via the band's Twitter page, writing how "unfortunately there was no venue availability in the slots where we could have scheduled a new concert."
"We will be back. A new show in Houston is a top priority for us," he expressed, adding that the band "desperately wanted to play the originally scheduled date."
In the wake of the recent natural disasters, including Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in Mexico, many artists have stepped up and worked hard to raise funds and support for those affected.
