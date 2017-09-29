Coldplay Cancels Houston Concert Postponed Due to Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay has decided to officially cancel their concert in Houston, Texas, which was postponed on Aug. 25 due to Hurricane Harvey.

The band made the announcement on Friday and expressed their disappointment in being unable to find a new date and venue.

"Good afternoon. Due to scheduling conflicts, Coldplay’s show at NRG Stadium in Houston has been cancelled. The show was originally postponed due to Hurricane Harvey. Although the band and the venue made every effort to reschedule, they were unfortunately unable to find a new date," read a statement released on Coldplay's website.

The band also wrote a note to apologize and sent their love to their Houston fans.