Coldplay Covers 'Free Fallin' As Celebs Share Tom Petty Tributes Following His Death

The world lost a music legend on Monday. Singer-songwriter Tom Petty passed away at the age of 66 after suffering from cardiac arrest in his Malibu, California, home.

The profound loss was felt by fans across the country and around the world. At Coldplay’s Portland, Oregon, concert, the band honored Petty’s memory by performing a cover of his hit “Free Fallin’” alongside musician Pete Buck.

The touching moment came after the group led the packed crowd in a minute of silence in which fans lit up the stadium with their cell phone lights for both Petty and the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

“When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent,” the group’s Twitter account captioned a photo of the moment.