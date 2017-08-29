Coldplay Debuts New Song to Honor Houston in Wake of Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay has the people of Houston, Texas, in their thoughts.

On Monday night, the band debuted a song they wrote in the wake of Hurricane Harvey during their show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Coldplay had to postpone their tour stop in Houston last Friday due to the approaching hurricane.

"This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," frontman Chris Martin said to the crowd just before performing the song. "So, if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a once off and it's called 'Houston.' We're gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show."