Coldplay Debuts New Song to Honor Houston in Wake of Hurricane Harvey
Coldplay has the people of Houston, Texas, in their thoughts.
On Monday night, the band debuted a song they wrote in the wake of Hurricane Harvey during their show at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Coldplay had to postpone their tour stop in Houston last Friday due to the approaching hurricane.
"This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," frontman Chris Martin said to the crowd just before performing the song. "So, if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a once off and it's called 'Houston.' We're gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show."
Martin sang that he hopes the city will "make it through the rain."
"I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Houston, I'm dreamin' of that very special place," Martin sings. "I'm dreamin' of when Houston has no problems, In that city where they send you into space."
Check out the original tune below: