Coldplay, Mary J. Blige and More Postpone Concerts in Wake of Hurricane Harvey
Coldplay announced that they would be rescheduling their concert in Houston, Texas, on Friday night after safety concerns arose amid Hurricane Harvey.
The band took to social media to apologize for the postponement, writing, "We really wanted to play tonight, but sitting here all together watching the news about the storm we feel that we can't ask anyone to put their safety at risk. So, sadly, we will have to postpone."
Fans will be updated on a new date for the show.
Mary J. Blige was also forced to reschedule her Friday night concert in Sugar Land, Texas, until Sept. 19. Live Nation made the announcement via social media.
Earlier this week, Lady Antebellum canceled its concert on Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.
“Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum You Look Good World Tour stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman has been canceled,” Live Nation said in a statement.
As of Friday, the storm was categorized as a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to hit on Saturday.