Coldplay, Mary J. Blige and More Postpone Concerts in Wake of Hurricane Harvey

Earlier this week, Lady Antebellum canceled its concert on Sunday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.

“Due to the anticipated weather event in Houston this weekend, and in the interest of fan safety, Sunday’s Lady Antebellum You Look Good World Tour stop at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman has been canceled,” Live Nation said in a statement.

As of Friday, the storm was categorized as a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to hit on Saturday.