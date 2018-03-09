Colin Firth's Wife Livia Giuggioli Admits to Affair With Couple's Alleged Stalker

Livia Giuggioli made a shocking confession this week.

Colin Firth's wife of nearly 21 years revealed that she once had an affair with the man that has allegedly been stalking her. Giuggioli claims that Marco Brancaccia, an Italian journalist, has been harassing her with "frightening" messages that police are reportedly investigating.

"For obvious reasons, the Firths have never had any desire to make this matter public. A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate," Firth and his wife told ET in a joint statement on Friday. "During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited."

"Subsequently, Mr. Brancaccia carried out a frightening campaign of harassment over several months, much of which is documented. As a consequence of his stalking, threats and refusal to desist, the legal complaint was lodged with the Italian authorities," the statement continues. "The reporting this week on this case is understood to be the consequence of a leaked court document. This is greatly to be regretted. It does not serve the interests of any of the parties involved."

Meanwhile, Brancaccia, 55, denies the accusation to The Times, and alleges that the 48-year-old film producer was lying to hide their relationship that is said to have occurred between 2015 and 2016. "[Livia] wanted to leave Colin for me," he tells the British newspaper.

“My ‘stalking’ consisted of two messages via WhatsApp after she ended our relationship in June 2016, and an email," he says. "I wrote an email to Colin about my relationship with Livia, which I now regret sending, and she filed a complaint against me for stalking out of fear that I could go public with what she had revealed to me about her marriage and work."

Brancaccia further claims that the couple's marriage has "been over for years."

“In a year she sent me hundreds of messages of love, photos and videos, even a diary,” he adds.

Firth, 57, and Giuggioli were married in 1997, and have two sons together, 16-year-old Luca and 15-year-old Matteo.

The two were most recently seen together on Sunday at the Annie Lennox -- An Evening of Music and Conversation event in London, England.

