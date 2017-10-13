Colton Haynes’ Fiance Had an Unexpected Reaction to His ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Sex Scene (Exclusive)

Colton Haynes’ fiance, Jeff Leatham, apparently doesn’t mind watching him have onscreen sex with Billy Eichner.

“I just showed him [the scene] in the car and he was laughing,” Haynes told ET at Tie the Knot’s fifth anniversary party at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday night.

Haynes and Eichner shared a short, but steamy love scene on the most recent episode of FX’s American Horror Story: Cult.

“He loves Billy Eichner and so do I,” Haynes adds. “Jeff’s so used to it. That’s my job. We had protection on. We had clothes on and it’s just fun. Billy and I laugh the whole time … it was awkward. So awkward, but we got through it.”

Haynes promises a lot more sex scenes to come this season on the show, “with multiple cast members, some you would never expect.” So, fans have that to look forward to -- and Haynes has his upcoming wedding to look forward to, himself. He and Leatham will tie the knot before the end of the month.