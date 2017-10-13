Colton Haynes’ Fiance Had an Unexpected Reaction to His ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Sex Scene (Exclusive)
Colton Haynes’ fiance, Jeff Leatham, apparently doesn’t mind watching him have onscreen sex with Billy Eichner.
“I just showed him [the scene] in the car and he was laughing,” Haynes told ET at Tie the Knot’s fifth anniversary party at NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday night.
Haynes and Eichner shared a short, but steamy love scene on the most recent episode of FX’s American Horror Story: Cult.
“He loves Billy Eichner and so do I,” Haynes adds. “Jeff’s so used to it. That’s my job. We had protection on. We had clothes on and it’s just fun. Billy and I laugh the whole time … it was awkward. So awkward, but we got through it.”
Haynes promises a lot more sex scenes to come this season on the show, “with multiple cast members, some you would never expect.” So, fans have that to look forward to -- and Haynes has his upcoming wedding to look forward to, himself. He and Leatham will tie the knot before the end of the month.
“I’m getting married in, like, two weeks, so yeah, I’m freaking out!” he admits. “So excited … we just locked in a really great musical guest, which we didn’t have, so I’m taking all the credit for that. I locked him in last night.”
“It’s going to be epic, it’s going to be beautiful,” he continues. “Lots of flowers and a lot of really cool, couture costume changes.”
Haynes says he’ll have at least two outfit changes at the wedding, but they won’t be straight-up costumes. He’s saving that for a Halloween party he’s throwing the week before his wedding. The 29-year-old star goes all-out for the holiday. In the last few years he’s transformed into Shrek’s bride, Fiona, Ursula from The Little Mermaid and even Miss Piggy with the help of wigs and prosthetics. Haynes says, this year will be no different.
“I’m gonna be very sexy this year,” he teases. “I’m not going to be very big, but I’m going to be very voluptuous … a lot of prosthetics [and] a big wig.”
Haynes and Leatham stepped out together for Thursday’s event, a cause close to Haynes. He actually designed a bow tie for the charity, founded by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, last year. Proceeds from the ties go to LGBTQ equality organizations.
“It’s so special,” he says. “They’ve raised a million dollars now? Which I’d be shocked. It’s probably even more. But what they’ve done to pave the way for the LGBT community, even for me you know, my coming out was a year and a half ago, two years ago and they were monumental in that and they helped me through it. And they’re just amazing people and they’re doing so much good for the community. So, I’m so happy to be here to support.”
For more on Haynes’ upcoming wedding, check out the video below.