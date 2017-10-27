Colton Haynes Marries Jeff Leatham in Star-Studded Wedding
Congrats to Colton Haynes!
The 29-year-old actor married Jeff Leatham in a gorgeous Palm Springs ceremony on Friday, People reports.
According to People, the couple had 120 friends and family members on the guest list -- including Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Bett Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson -- with Kris Jenner officiating the wedding.
Vergara took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from the nuptials. “#JeffandColton❤️❤️❤️#weddingweekend 🌴,” she captioned a photo with Mangianello, before sharing a Boomerang with Ferguson.
“I have the honor and great pleasure of Marrying this Amazing Human Being tomorrow - I love him to the moon and back and I am Blessed to soon call him my #Husband,” Leatham wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “One more sleep baby ❤️❤️❤️👬❤️❤️❤️.”
Haynes first revealed he and Leatham were dating on Valentine’s Day earlier this year. A month later, Leatham proposed to Haynes in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a video message from Cher. In May, Haynes returned the favor with his own proposal and engagement ring.
ET caught up with Haynes in June, where he revealed that he was letting Leatham take the lead in wedding planning.