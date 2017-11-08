Colton Haynes Shares Tearful Jeff Leatham Wedding Video: Watch the Stunning Event!

Grab the tissues! More than a week after Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham tied the knot in front of friends and family in Palm Springs, the American Horror Story actor shared a moving video from his big day.

“I put up a really emotional but beautiful video up on my YouTube channel of @jeffleatham @ I walking down the aisle...if you have a tissue...it's a must watch :),” Haynes wrote on social media.

As a seemingly live rendition of James Arthur’s “Can I Be Him” played, Haynes walked down the aisle in tears, looking around at the stunning setting. Red roses covered the stage where the couple said their vows.

Haynes shared a laugh with his guests, wiping away tears and saying, “It’s so beautiful.”