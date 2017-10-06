Comedian Ralphie May Dead at 45 After Cardiac Arrest

Comedian Ralphie May has died at age 45, ET has learned.

The stand-up comic was doing shows in Las Vegas recently, despite battling pneumonia.

"We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May," the comedian's rep said in a statement to ET. "Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest. "

"Two days ago he won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah's Las Vegas," the rep added. "May is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.