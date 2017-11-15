The Complete List of 'Dancing With the Stars' Winners: Life After the Mirrorball!

For this Olympic athlete, doing DWTS opened a number of new opportunities that allowed her to prove she can perform outside of the world of competitive figure skating.



"Learning new dances and styles from week to week made me fall even more in love with the special way we can express ourselves through movement, on the ice and off," she explained to ET. "As [skate partner] Charlie White and I continue to perform in figure skating tours around the world, it's a pleasure to draw from our mutual experiences on the show to further enhance our performances."

In addition to skating, Meryl's had a few opportunities to continue dancing outside of the ice rink.

"I participated in Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy's show, SWAY, several times, and now perform regularly in Cheryl Burke's tour, Love on the Floor," said Meryl, who revealed she keeps her mirrorball on the mantle at her parents' home in Michigan. "I also loved returning to DWTS to dance with Maks for the show's 10th anniversary special."