Concertgoer Describes Horrific Las Vegas Shooting: People Were 'Getting Shot Left and Right' (Exclusive)

However, that quickly changed when the shooting broke out. As Instagram videos taken show the seemingly unending gunfire, Ambartsumian describes witnessing multiple festival attendees falling down around her.

“I could see people outside just getting shot left and right, and falling to the floor,” she says. “We would hear the gunshots stop, and then they would resume again … They were probably going off for 15 to 20 minutes it felt like, and even when we got out on the street, we were still hearing it, and we were seeing people passed out and hurt, bleeding. People were trying to help each other. Just awful.”

Somehow, amid all the chaos, some brave people were able to help get people, including Ambartsumian and her friends, out of harm’s way.

“There was one guy, he was like telling us, ‘Get down, get down, stay down, stay down,’ and he was helping us,” she recalls. “It was so dark you could barely even see anything, and at one point, like this guy was laying down on the floor with us, kind of hovering over us, and then he found a way to get out … Then there was a security person there and they were like, ‘Come out, come out this way.’”