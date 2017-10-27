Connie Britton (and Her Amazing Hair) Is Back on TV in a New Ryan Murphy Show
Connie Britton is back!
Less than a year after her Nashville departure, the 50-year-old actress has a brand new gig, courtesy of Ryan Murphy, with whom she worked on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and the first season of American Horror Story.
Britton stars as a 911 dispatcher in Fox’s new show, 9-1-1, and we can’t think of anyone else we’d rather have on the case (other than Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, who also star in the drama, of course).
“There are two types of emergency. The first kind is the one we all have everyday,” Britton says in 9-1-1’s promo. “Then there’s the second kind of emergency, the kind that comes without warning.”
9-1-1, also starring Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar in series regular roles, will explore the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters as they’re thrust into heart-stopping crises at work, while dealing with dilemmas in their personal lives.
The series is set to debut on Fox in 2018.
Britton jokingly teased fans in February that she would consider a return to Nashville, even after her character’s death. See more in the video below.