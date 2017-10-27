Connie Britton (and Her Amazing Hair) Is Back on TV in a New Ryan Murphy Show

Connie Britton is back!

Less than a year after her Nashville departure, the 50-year-old actress has a brand new gig, courtesy of Ryan Murphy, with whom she worked on The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and the first season of American Horror Story.

Britton stars as a 911 dispatcher in Fox’s new show, 9-1-1, and we can’t think of anyone else we’d rather have on the case (other than Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, who also star in the drama, of course).

“There are two types of emergency. The first kind is the one we all have everyday,” Britton says in 9-1-1’s promo. “Then there’s the second kind of emergency, the kind that comes without warning.”