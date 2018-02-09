Connie Chung Addresses Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Connie Chung says as the second woman to ever co-anchor a network newscast, she experienced sexual harassment on what felt like a daily basis.

The 71-year-old newswoman and her husband, Maury Povich, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, and were asked about the sexual misconduct allegations that came to light late last year against former Today show and CBS This Morning co-anchors Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose.

Before addressing the claims right out, Chung recalled when she was sexually harassed in the workplace. "Well, let me say for the record that anybody who sexually harassed me is now dead," she initially quipped.

When Cohen asked if she felt harassed during the course of her career, Chung admitted, "Oh yeah, sure, every day. I mean, a lot, especially when I started out."

As for what she thinks of Lauer and Rose being fired after being accused of inappropriate sexual behavior, Chung is impressed with how the networks handled the situations.

"I'm very proud of CBS and NBC for just taking quick action," she noted. "Some people might be victims of precipitous action but these two, the reports about them seemed excessive."

Chung further exclaimed, "I was thrilled for this moment, for women!"

Last month, Dan Rather also appeared on WWHLand addressed the allegations against Lauer and Rose.

"What's going on is a reckoning," he told Cohen, admitting that he was "surprised" to hear of the allegations. "It's a new day. It needs to be a new day."

Rather added, "Going forward, it's going to be different. One, men are going to be much more accountable then they've ever been before. Two, men are going to be asked to stand up, take a stand, change the whole environment -- because it's gone on way too long."

