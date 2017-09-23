Corey Bohan Responds to Audrina Patridge's Restraining Order as She Requests He Be Forced Out of Their Home

Corey Bohan and Audrina Patridge's divorce saga continues.

The estranged couple both filed court documents on Wednesday regarding their home and an alleged incident that occurred the day before, when Patridge and her father, Mark Patridge, returned to their Irvine, California, home to collect her belongings.

In court documents obtained by ET, Patridge claims that Bohan is "holding all of my personal possessions and my home hostage," and that he cursed at her and installed cameras in their home, violating the temporary restraining order she has against him, which prohibits him from keeping her under surveillance. The former Hills star, who says she "fled" their home with daughter Kirra on Sept. 6 as a result of Bohan's alleged abusive behavior and has since been living at her parents' house, is petitioning the court to force Bohan to move out of their residence.

The temporary restraining order Patridge was granted orders Bohan to stay at least 100 yards away from her work, home and vehicle, but the court previously denied her request for Bohan to move out of the home they shared. Patridge claims that she has owned the property since before her marriage to Bohan, and that their prenuptial agreement confirms that it is her property alone.