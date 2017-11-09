Corey Haim's Mom Denies Allegation That Her Son Was Sexually Abused by Charlie Sheen (Exclusive)

"I lived with [Corey] in Canada half the time. I knew exactly where this kid was at all times," Judy continues. "I’m fed up ... because you know what, my heart can’t take it. I’m his mother, I’m mourning. My family is freaked out all the way to Israel. Corey’s best friends are freaking out. They’re going, 'What the hell is he talking about?' They all know the truth because my son had a very big mouth. Every time he had an interview he told everybody what drugs he was on, what he was doing. We’ve never heard of Charlie, ever."

Following the report, Sheen's rep told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor "categorically denies these allegations."

As far as what Judy has to say to Sheen, she expresses that "it's very, very sad."

"I will say to Charlie, 'I don’t know you. I don’t know what people are guilty or not guilty,'" Judy says. "'All I know is that from my standpoint I’ve never heard my son mention anything about you. We never talked about you since Lucas. I feel bad because this is a big problem in Hollywood and all over the world. I hope it can be straightened out and I hope that the people that actually have done harm to others are going to be paying the price at the very end of the day."

"I was shocked to see the headline. I am so incredibly fed up," she adds.