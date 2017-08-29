Corinne Olympios on DeMario Jackson's Response to 'Paradise' Scandal: 'He Kind of Just Went For It'
Corinne Olympios finally told her side of the story on Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.
One week after DeMario Jackson's emotional interview with host Chris Harrison, Olympios took the stage for a special episode, where she explained her take on the "annoying" incident -- and slammed Jackson for speaking out in the media so soon after the scandal.
RELATED: Corinne Olympios Shares New Details About 'Bachelor in Paradise' and Clarifies 'Victim' Claims
"I was just kind of like, 'Let's just talk everything out,'" the reality star said of her reaction to the show's shutdown in June. "The next thing I know, DeMario is saying this, this and this and I'm like, 'Ugh! Why?!'"
"He kind of just went for it, and was like, so on the defense, and it's like, I was never mad at you or blaming you for anything!" she continued, adding that she was "nervous" to reach out to Jackson after the scandal "because he was talking to the media."
"I can't help but feel like he thought I thought that he did something to me," she guessed of why Jackson might have been so defensive. Olympios released a statement after the shutdown, in which herself as a "victim."
The reality star, who also opened up about the incident on Tuesday's Good Morning America, insisted that she doesn't "remember much" of the circumstances that led to a producer filing a third party complaint of misconduct -- or the whole first day of Paradise.
RELATED: Corinne Olympios Has 2 New TV Projects In the Works!
"I definitely over-drank. I was also on some medication that you're not supposed to drink on, which I didn't know," she said. "It can look like you're totally present and you're totally there, and your mind is just not anywhere near. It impairs your judgement. It completely unbalances you."
"Everyone thought that I was just having fun and being Corinne. There's no way for you guys to know. I don't think it's anyone's fault," she said of the events leading to the shutdown, admitting that Jackson in particular didn't do "anything wrong" and that the two were "cordial" the next day.
Olympios did say, however, that she wished the situation "could have been handled differently."
WATCH: DeMario Jackson on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal: 'Who Would Say No to Corinne?'
"It was hard for me to go through something like that too. The media wants to paint you a certain way that you know you're just not. It's just hard," she said. "I really just want people to know that I don't blame DeMario. I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario."
"I would want to tell him, 'I'm so sorry that you had to go through this, and I wish you all the best,'" she shared. "I'm sorry."
Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
MORE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Premiere: A Timeline of Corinne & DeMario's Interactions Before the Big Shutdown
Jackson sat down with ET earlier this month, where he revealed why he felt "vindicated" after the scandal -- and shared his own message for Olympios. Hear what he had to say in the video below.