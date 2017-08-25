Corinne Olympios Has 2 New TV Projects in the Works!

"I do have a [reality] show in the works, and I'm also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers," she explained, telling the outlet that both projects would feature her in front of the camera.

Olympios said she plans to announce more details during her sit-down interview with BiP host Chris Harrison on Aug. 29.

She'll also tell her side of the story of what she believes happened the day production on the season four set temporarily shut down. ABC briefly pulled the plug in June after a producer made a claim that alleged sexual misconduct occurred on set between Olympios and DeMario Jackson. An investigation by Warner Bros. found there was no evidence of misconduct. Filming resumed shortly after, but Olympios and Jackson did not return to Mexico.

"Everyone: before making your assumptions, watch my interview with @chrisbharrison next week to hear it straight from me," Olympios tweeted on Wednesday.