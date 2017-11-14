Corinne Olympios Reveals She Got Engaged to Ex-Boyfriend After Nick Viall's Season of 'The Bachelor'

The Bachelor in Paradise scandal almost didn't happen -- because Corinne Olympios would have been an engaged woman!

The reality star revealed that she was engaged in between competing on The Bachelor and Paradise during an appearance on The Morning Breath on Tuesday.

After she was sent home by Nick Viall, Olympios rekindled her relationship with her former longtime bodyguard. "I got home, and he showed up at my house with a ring," she said.

The pair's engagement, however, did not last long -- and Olympios returned her bling.