Corinne Olympios Reveals She Got Engaged to Ex-Boyfriend After Nick Viall's Season of 'The Bachelor'
The Bachelor in Paradise scandal almost didn't happen -- because Corinne Olympios would have been an engaged woman!
The reality star revealed that she was engaged in between competing on The Bachelor and Paradise during an appearance on The Morning Breath on Tuesday.
After she was sent home by Nick Viall, Olympios rekindled her relationship with her former longtime bodyguard. "I got home, and he showed up at my house with a ring," she said.
The pair's engagement, however, did not last long -- and Olympios returned her bling.
"I gave it back. I could never keep something like that," she confessed. "It was exactly a year ago. Literally yesterday [last year], I got engaged."
Olympios, who dated Jordan Gielchinsky around the time of the Paradise scandal, wouldn't reveal her former fiance's name, but did say that she made some pretty big changes for their relationship.
“I removed two tattoos that I had, because I was engaged to a very religious guy,” she said. “And he was like, ‘I can’t marry you if you have tattoos.’ [So I] got them removed. Then we broke off the engagement.”
Olympios is now "seeing someone" else -- and vowed to never date anyone from Bachelor Nation again, despite being on good terms with DeMario Jackson.
“DeMario is so sweet and was super kind and cool about everything,” she shared. “He always had my back, and I always had his.”
The Miami native also has a good relationship with ABC and The Bachelor -- but says she doesn't "think" she'll appear on Winter Games.
"Not as of right now," she explained. "I think everything happens for a reason... I love my Bachelor family so much. I just feel like because that happened, I think there’s going to be something bigger and better in the works for me, and even with them.”
