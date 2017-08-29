Corinne Olympios Says There's No 'Bad Blood' Towards DeMario Jackson After 'Bachelor In Paradise' Incident

Corinne Olympios is opening up in her first live interview about how she says she came to black out while Bachelor in Paradise cameras were rolling.

On Tuesday's Good Morning America, the reality star talked about the incident between herself and DeMario Jackson that led to the ABC show halting production while Warner Bros. investigated complaints of misconduct.

"I really don't remember much at all," Olympios told GMA's Amy Robach. "I remember nothing from the situation and it was just really unfortunate."