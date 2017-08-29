Corinne Olympios Says There's No 'Bad Blood' Towards DeMario Jackson After 'Bachelor In Paradise' Incident
Corinne Olympios is opening up in her first live interview about how she says she came to black out while Bachelor in Paradise cameras were rolling.
On Tuesday's Good Morning America, the reality star talked about the incident between herself and DeMario Jackson that led to the ABC show halting production while Warner Bros. investigated complaints of misconduct.
"I really don't remember much at all," Olympios told GMA's Amy Robach. "I remember nothing from the situation and it was just really unfortunate."
Olympios said that her memory loss was due to excessive drinking and a medication she was taking, which she doesn't identify.
"I did drink, you know, too much. I definitely understand that, but I was also on a medication that severely blacks you out and impairs your judgment and messes with your balance," she noted. "I didn't know you were supposed to not drink on it. So, it really just caused a horrible, horrible blackout. It was like I went under anesthesia and just woke up."
Olympios said she has since watched some of the footage from BiP as well as the first episode of the show. "It's like I'm watching not me, I'm watching someone else," she said. "I was, like, in shock."
Since the incident, Olympios admitted that she's made some changes in her life. "I definitely am weening off that medication," she shared. "It was very scary what happened, and I cut down the drinking."
As for her feelings towards Jackson following the scandal, Olympios insisted, "I wish him well. There's no bad blood there. I wish him well always."
She also doesn't blame the producers for halting production over the incident. "I would hope that if a producer saw anything that was uncomfortable with with anyone [that] they would do the proper investigations to make sure that everybody is safe," she said. "I am super thankful."
That being said, Olympios does see herself as a "victim of the media."
"All of a sudden people became an expert on the situation and what happened. I'm still trying to figure out what happened. It was just horrible to deal with," she said of the media firestorm that ensued after news broke of the scandal. "It got really, really bad. I mean, it got a lot better, but the things people say is just insane."
Olympios will tell more of her side of the story to Chris Harrison on Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise.