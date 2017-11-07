'Counting On' Couple Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Love Notes

Counting On couple Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo marked their first wedding anniversary with public declarations of love on Sunday.

The pair posted sweet tributes to each other on Instagram, with Jeremy declaring the past year the best of his life and describing his wife as “staggeringly beautiful.”

“To say she’s the woman of my dreams would not quite capture it seeing as, even in my dreams, I️ never could have imagined a woman so staggeringly beautiful, genuinely lovable, and sincerely Christlike as my dear Jinger,” Jeremy, 30, gushed. “This year has been the best of my life. I️ love you, @jingervuolo, and always will.”

The note was accompanied by a black-and-white snap of the smitten pair holding hands.