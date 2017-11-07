'Counting On' Couple Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Love Notes
Counting On couple Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo marked their first wedding anniversary with public declarations of love on Sunday.
The pair posted sweet tributes to each other on Instagram, with Jeremy declaring the past year the best of his life and describing his wife as “staggeringly beautiful.”
“To say she’s the woman of my dreams would not quite capture it seeing as, even in my dreams, I️ never could have imagined a woman so staggeringly beautiful, genuinely lovable, and sincerely Christlike as my dear Jinger,” Jeremy, 30, gushed. “This year has been the best of my life. I️ love you, @jingervuolo, and always will.”
The note was accompanied by a black-and-white snap of the smitten pair holding hands.
Jinger, 23, also called the past 12 months the “best year of my life,” and thanked Jeremy for showing her a kind of love that’s “too amazing for words.”
“Whether we are talking, going on an adventure together, or simply doing everyday life together -- I cherish every moment with you!” she captioned a stunning wedding portrait. “I love how you lead me in the Word and prayer. Your selflessness and sensitivity and care is remarkable.”
The pair tied the knot at a cathedral at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Nov. 5, 2016.
They now live in Texas, where former soccer star Jeremy works in the ministry.
