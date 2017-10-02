Country Duo Big & Rich Describe Horrific Las Vegas Shooting: ‘It Was Hysteria’ (Exclusive)

Country duo Big & Rich are sharing their horror at witnessing hysteria and panic erupt in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, after a gunman fired fatal shots at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival.

Big Kenny and John Rich were on stage at the festival around 90 minutes prior to Jason Aldean’s set -- during which a gunman opened fire, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 -- but had left on their tour bus for a nearby after-show.

“We were down the street,” Kenny told ET on Tuesday. “I was on a bus ready to step back off of it, when I looked down and saw three SWAT guys with guns pointed in my direction. I throw my hands up and said, ‘Guys, it’s me! We just played.’”

“It was hysteria blocks away,” Kenny continued. “They thought there were multiple shooters throughout the city. When fear and hysteria starts spreading like that, you don’t know … everyone was doing everything they could to secure the moment.”