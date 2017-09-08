Country Music Legend Don Williams Dead at 78
The country music community has lost another one of its own.
Don Williams, crooner of such hits as “I Wouldn’t Want to Live If You Didn’t Love Me" and “The Shelter of Your Eyes,” has died following a short illness, the singer’s rep revealed on Friday. He was 78.
In 1960, WIlliams married Joy Bucher, with whom he had two sons, Gary and Tim.
The singer-songwriter gave his final performance in 2016, and in 2017, Gentle Giants: The Songs of Don Williams -- a tribute album -- was released, featuring performances from counrty stars such as Lady Antebellum and Garth Brooks.
Unfortunately, Williams is not the only country legend we’ve lost this year.
