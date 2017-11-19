Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85

Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, tells ET that Tillis' death "brings such sadness" and describes him as "one of the funniest and most genuine people."

"Mel Tillis spent a lifetime giving us joy and laughter and music, which is why his death brings such sadness," Young says. "Had he never stepped on a stage, he would still have been one of the funniest and most genuine people on the planet. But his whimsy and warmth were only a part of his appeal."

Young continues, "He wrote some of country music's most compelling and consequential songs, he fronted a remarkable band, and he sang with power and emotion. He also shone as an inspiration, revealing what others called an impediment as a vehicle for humor and hope."

Tillis, who was the CMA's Entertainer of the Year in 1976, was best known for writing hits such as Bobby Bare's "Detroit City," Webb Pierce's "I'm Tired" and the 1969 crossover track for Kenny Rogers & the First Edition, "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town."