Courtney Love Pays Tribute to Kurt Cobain on What Would Have Been His 51st Birthday

Courtney Love is keeping her late husband's memory alive.

On Tuesday, the singer-actress paid tribute to Kurt Cobain on what would be his 51st birthday by sharing with her Instagram followers a throwback pic of herself and the Nirvana frontman.

"Happy birthday, baby," Love, 53, captioned the image. "God I miss you."

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on Feb 19, 2018 at 10:52pm PST

Just a week shy of Cobain's birthday, his and Love's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, revealed that she's been sober for two years.

"The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately, but I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing," the 25-year-old rock heiress shared on Instagram. "I want to have the capacity to recognize and observe that my journey might be informative, even helpful to other people who are going through something similar or different."

In addition to Love's recent post, Frances has also shared several tributes to her father. Take a look:

