Courtney Stodden Files for Divorce From Doug Hutchison

Courtney Stodden has filed for divorce from husband Doug Hutchison, ET can confirm.

According to court records, Stodden filed for dissolution of marriage on March 6.

Stodden referenced her divorce on Instagram on Tuesday.

"This day marks a new chapter in my life," she wrote. "It’s a lot scary and a little surreal. But all change is. Praying 🙏🏻 having faith and hope in the destiny God has created for me. #picoftheday #newchapter #divorce #breathing."

"Breathing through this divorce like... #breathe #stress," she also posted.

Stodden, 23, and Hutchison, 57, made headlines when they married in 2011, due to their 34-year age difference. Stodden was 16 at the time, while Hutchison was 51. The two separated in November 2013, though less than a year later, they decided to reconcile. However, they split again in 2016, months after Stodden suffered a miscarriage.

Stodden addressed their impending divorce with an emotional Instagram post in January.

"I've been in a really vulnerable, emotional and confusing place lately," she wrote. "Doug has never wanted or thought that I would yo-yo in this manner; Leave, come back, and leave again. I've been on this rotating pattern with him for six years. And it's because I fear no one else really loves me or will stick around. The divorce between me and Doug is arriving -- and as the pending divorce creeped closer, I had second thoughts. But, I'm realizing I cannot do this to him or to myself ... or to anyone else. I cannot allow fear to rule my life."

"I need to become a whole person," she continued. "A person who loves herself. A person who can stand on her own two feet without feeling like I'm going to die. I need to let Doug go ... but hoping we can always remain close. I'll leave that up to him."

A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Jan 7, 2018 at 6:45pm PST

ET spoke with Stodden last May, when she was feeling much more confident about the single life.

“I’m feeling liberated,” Stodden told ET. “I was crazy married, but crazier single. Watch out.”

“I feel like I'm making up for lost time,” she added. “I'm meeting so many different people. I'm going out on so many different dates ... even Uber drivers! Really! Like, a lot of different people. So, I mean, it's, like, crazy. I mean, I'm covering the spectrum in the dating world, so I'm excited.”

