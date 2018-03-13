Craig Mack, New York Rapper on Diddy's Bad Boy Label, Dead at 47

The Bad Boy family lost one of their own this week.

ET confirms with the Colleton County Coroner's Office that rapper Craig Mack died at 47 in his home in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday night at 9 p.m.

According to coroner spokesperson Richard Harvey, Mack appears to have died of natural causes.

The hip-hop artist -- who was born in Queens, New York -- is perhaps best known for his 1994 hit song, "Flava in Ya Ear," which sold over a million copies and was nominated for a GRAMMY. It was later remixed by Notorious B.I.G, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes and Rampage.

Mack's follow up single, "Get Down," was also a success and went gold.

In 1995, Sean "Diddy" Combs bragged about the rapper, who he signed to his Bad Boy Entertainment record label.

"Craig is hip-hop's George Clinton, because his stuff is really off the wall," he told The New York Times. "He does what's from his heart, which is where it starts for him. But his energy comes from somewhere else."

Getty Images

Mack released his first album, Project: Funk da World, with Diddy but later left the label and came out with his second record, Operation: Get Down, in 1997. In 2001, he would work with Diddy once more by appearing in the hip-hop mogul's music video for "I Need a Girl Part 1."

Following news of Mack's death, the hip-hop community and fans took to social media to express their condolences.

Sorry to hear Craig Mack is no longer with us. #RIPCraigMack. Gonna listen to #FlavaInYourEar right now. Man 47 too young. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 13, 2018

Following his successful rap career in the '90s, Mack left the music industry to reportedly pursue his religion.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marshmello Honors Lil Peep's Vision in 'Spotlight' Music Video -- Watch

Lil Peep's Toxicology Report Reveals Rapper Overdosed on Fentanyl and Xanax

Who Was Lil Peep? How the 21-Year-Old Rapper Showed Us What 'Gone Too Young' Looks Like in the YouTube Era

Related Gallery