Craig Robinson Shares His Secret to Dropping 50 Pounds: 'It's Much Easier Than I Thought'
Craig Robinson made two big changes to his diet that ultimately paid off.
The former star of The Office appeared on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, Harry, and revealed how he was able to lose a whopping 50 pounds.
"I haven’t been drinking, since January. I just put down the alcohol, I was going to detox," he shared. "I had heard -- I don’t know how true it is -- but I heard you can regenerate your liver in six months. I was like, 'Let me see if I can go six months' -- and I just haven't gone back."
Robinson also revealed that he started hitting the gym and stopped eating meat. "[I'm] working out and I’ve been trying this vegan lifestyle too," he noted, adding that his new, healthier lifestyle change wasn't as difficult as he expected. "There are so many great vegan restaurant and dishes. It's much easier than I thought it would be."
That being said, the 45-year-old actor admitted that he still misses macaroni and cheese.
Robinson, who's currently on the comedy Ghosted, isn't the only TV star to have recently shed some pounds. In an exclusive interview with ET, Empire's Gabourey Sidibe talked about her weight loss journey.
"The thing about my body is that it is mine," she explained. "The only opinion that mattered was mine. And that's just the way I kept it."
