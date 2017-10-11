Craig Robinson Shares His Secret to Dropping 50 Pounds: 'It's Much Easier Than I Thought'

Craig Robinson made two big changes to his diet that ultimately paid off.

The former star of The Office appeared on Harry Connick Jr.'s talk show, Harry, and revealed how he was able to lose a whopping 50 pounds.

"I haven’t been drinking, since January. I just put down the alcohol, I was going to detox," he shared. "I had heard -- I don’t know how true it is -- but I heard you can regenerate your liver in six months. I was like, 'Let me see if I can go six months' -- and I just haven't gone back."