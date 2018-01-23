Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Dolores O'Riordan was laid to rest on Tuesday in her native Ireland.

The late Cranberries singer's funeral was held at Saint Ailbe's Church in her hometown of Ballybricken, County Limerick, followed by a private family burial at Caherally Cemetery. O'Riordan's surviving bandmates -- Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler -- also attended the funeral.

According to People, family friend Canon Liam McNamara, who delivered the homily, spoke about how O'Riordan's music affected so many.

“The numbers she rescued from the darkness of depression are impossible to count," McNamara said. "No words are adequate to describe Dolores or to accurately state the influence for good she has been over the years.”

Meanwhile, fans have been paying tribute to O'Riordan since her sudden death on Jan. 15. In a video posted to the “ILOVELIMERICK” Facebook page, fans gathered on Monday to remember the late singer with a singalong of the band’s biggest hits, including 1992's "Dreams."

O'Riordan was found dead last Monday at a hotel in London, England. She was 46 years old. London's Metropolitan Police told ET last week that the singer's death is not being treated as suspicious.

