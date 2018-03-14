'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Star Rachel Bloom Heads to 'Muppet Babies' -- Watch the Sneak Peek! (Exclusive)

Muppet Babies is getting a little crazy.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom is headed to the reimagined Disney Junior animated kids' program, lending her voice for the anticipated series premiere, ET can exclusively reveal.

Bloom will voice a friendly dragon named Dot and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek at her guest spot. In the adorable clip, Bloom's Dot meets baby Kermit for the first time, and while things get off to a rocky start, they quickly become fast friends when Dot confesses she's "afraid of the dark." Watch the exclusive clip above.

Muppet Babies makes its return to TV almost 30 years after they first stole the hearts of kids and families around the world. The series chronicles the hilarious playroom antics of the young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and brand-new Muppet Baby, Summer Penguin.

Jenny Slate leads the voice cast as Miss Nanny, the Muppet Babies' loving and playful caregiver, a character originally voiced by the late Barbara Billingsley.

Disney Junior's Muppet Babies premieres with back-to-back episodes on Friday, March 23 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Star Rachel Bloom Opens Up About Battling Depression: 'It All Started With One Sleepless

Rachel Bloom Celebrates Brittany Snow Joining 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' by Singing a Hilarious Medley

Rachel Bloom Calls Out Hollywood's Sexist Casting Notices: 'Here's a Little Taste of What It's Like to Be An A