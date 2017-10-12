'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Star Vella Lovell on Season 3's Mega Revenge: 'The Stakes Are Higher' (Exclusive)

You got to show off your vocal skills last season when Heather sang "Settle For Me (Reprise II)" to Greg Serrano, but you didn't have many other singing opportunities. Will we finally see more solos for Heather?

Yeah, which is really fun! I have a solo in episode three, which is hilarious. I just did ADR for it the other day, and it's ridiculous. It's the opposite genre that you think Heather would sing -- it's a very upbeat, genuine genre. Then we have an awesome ladies' number in episode one that's me, Donna Lynn [Champlin], Gabrielle [Ruiz] and Rachel [Bloom] doing like an '80s Pointer Sisters number. We got to wear shoulder pads that were bigger than our heads and bounce around, and it was so much fun. I'm in some more group numbers and getting to do the solo was really great, but what's interesting is, I'm a musician and I play piano, but some of the people on our show are Broadway singers. I've always felt comfortable singing, but I've never considered myself a singer, so it's been a fun challenge being on the show, because I wasn't necessarily thinking I would do a musical show.



When I spoke to Scott Michael Foster [who plays Rebecca's boss and sort of love interest, Nathaniel Plimpton III], and he said a very similar thing about being around so many Broadway singers.

Yeah, he's in the same boat. Well, he's a singer! He has a really good voice. I think it's so hard, especially now -- we have The Voice and American Idol. Everyone loves to sing and everyone has some kind of a voice, but we also love to judge singing. When it's asked of you, it's very scary, because singing is so vulnerable. You can't hide -- your voice is your voice. It's a testament to the kind of show we're doing. I really think, for every character, they started with acting first -- they were like, is this person right for this part, and then, what's their voice. For my character, it wasn't required to sing for the audition. I just decided to because it's a musical show, and then [I ended] up on the show two years later, singing a song every week. Sometimes I look around and I'm like, 'How am I here right now? This is so crazy!' But it's awesome. The first time I had to record something, I was so nervous. I was like, 'They're going to think I'm so bad,' but the guys in the recording studio are so nice and supportive. They can make you sound great.