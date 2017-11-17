Creed Singer Scott Stapp Welcomes Another Boy With Wife Jaclyn

Scott Stapp has lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!

ET confirms that on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., the Creed frontman and his wife, Jaclyn, welcomed a baby boy, Anthony Issa. Jaclyn gave birth to the couple's son at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, and the newborn weighed 8 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 21 inches.

"We are so overwhelmed with gratitude and happiness,” the couple tells ET. “This has been a truly divine moment for our entire family. We feel so blessed!"