Creed Singer Scott Stapp Welcomes Another Boy With Wife Jaclyn
Scott Stapp has lots to be thankful for this Thanksgiving!
ET confirms that on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., the Creed frontman and his wife, Jaclyn, welcomed a baby boy, Anthony Issa. Jaclyn gave birth to the couple's son at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee, and the newborn weighed 8 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 21 inches.
"We are so overwhelmed with gratitude and happiness,” the couple tells ET. “This has been a truly divine moment for our entire family. We feel so blessed!"
ET can also confirm that Mom, Dad and baby are doing fine, and are anticipating spending the holidays together.
Anthony will also have some siblings looking out for him! Scott and Jaclyn have a 7-year-old son, Daniel, and a 10-year-old daughter, Milán. The 44-year-old singer also has a teenage son, Jagger, from his previous marriage to Hillaree Burns.
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.